Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Sold by Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the period. Olin accounts for about 1.4% of Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Olin by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,029,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $271,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772,274 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 279.8% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 60,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after buying an additional 44,492 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,635,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $196,167,000 after buying an additional 126,587 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 188,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,195,000 after buying an additional 48,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 153.2% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 24,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 14,928 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OLN traded down $1.93 on Monday, hitting $51.83. 1,149,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,967. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $41.71 and a 52-week high of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.33.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Olin had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OLN. Bank of America cut their price target on Olin from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Olin from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Olin from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Olin from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Olin from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

