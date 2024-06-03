OMG Network (OMG) Trading 35.1% Lower This Week

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 3rd. OMG Network has a market cap of $65.80 million and $102.35 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded 35.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00000678 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00050678 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00010236 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00017424 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00012104 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00006435 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000955 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.