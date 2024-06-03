ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 167,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the period. ONEOK comprises about 2.3% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $11,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,237,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,757,405,000 after buying an additional 5,525,010 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 37.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,292,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $843,133,000 after buying an additional 3,636,660 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,408,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $871,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,295 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ONEOK by 20.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,660,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $549,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,132,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $515,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE OKE traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,499,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,853,344. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.37 and a fifty-two week high of $83.31. The firm has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.14.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OKE. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays increased their target price on ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ONEOK from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.58.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

