PAID Network Reaches One Day Volume of $194,023.21 (PAID)

PAID Network (PAID) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. PAID Network has a market capitalization of $42.80 million and approximately $194,023.21 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAID Network token can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, PAID Network has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About PAID Network

PAID Network’s total supply is 591,469,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 295,952,259 tokens. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network. PAID Network’s official website is paidnetwork.com. PAID Network’s official message board is paidnetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling PAID Network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network (PAID) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAID Network has a current supply of 591,469,981 with 295,952,258.74 in circulation. The last known price of PAID Network is 0.15894514 USD and is up 3.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $138,628.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paidnetwork.com/.”

