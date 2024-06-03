Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) Shares Gap Up to $20.67

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at 20.67, but opened at 22.00. Paramount Global shares last traded at 22.29, with a volume of 24,499 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PARAA

Paramount Global Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.66 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 22.00 and a 200-day moving average price of 20.81.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported 0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.25 by 0.37. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of 7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 7.85 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -133.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PARAA. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Paramount Global by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,831,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,710,000 after buying an additional 197,114 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,421,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 29.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Paramount Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 5.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.