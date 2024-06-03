Payfare (TSE:PAY) Trading Down 2.3%

Payfare Inc. (TSE:PAY – Get Free Report) fell 2.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$6.34 and last traded at C$6.48. 181,498 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 138,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$310.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.92.

Payfare (TSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter. Payfare had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of C$50.01 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Payfare Inc. will post 0.0647461 EPS for the current year.

Payfare Inc, a financial technology company, provides instant payout and digital banking solutions to gig economy workers in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company offers PayFare, a platform that provides access to earnings, as well as banking services, such as ATM withdrawals, funds transfers, bill payments, and savings wallets; Paid Portal by Payfare, a payout solution for gig workforces; and Paid App by Payfare, a digital banking app.

