Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $10.24 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $10,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 236,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,322,000 after buying an additional 5,485 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,570,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,105,000 after buying an additional 31,074 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 483.3% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.92.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $6.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $367.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,284,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,965. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $353.15 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $397.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $386.52. The stock has a market cap of $101.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 17.70%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

