Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

PRFT has been the subject of several other research reports. Alliance Global Partners restated a neutral rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Perficient from $71.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Perficient from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.43.

PRFT opened at $74.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18. Perficient has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $96.93. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.47.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 5th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.99 million. Perficient had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Perficient will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRFT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Perficient by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,341,454 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $244,380,000 after buying an additional 50,313 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Perficient by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,945,667 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $128,064,000 after purchasing an additional 404,154 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Perficient by 5.3% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,401,150 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $78,871,000 after purchasing an additional 71,004 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Perficient by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 958,595 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $63,097,000 after purchasing an additional 14,606 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Perficient by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 952,399 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $62,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

