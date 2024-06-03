Perpetua Resources (TSE:PPTA) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.39

Shares of Perpetua Resources Corp. (TSE:PPTA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$9.39 and last traded at C$9.19, with a volume of 2474 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.31.

Perpetua Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$601.23 million, a PE ratio of -24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.49.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetua Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetua Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.