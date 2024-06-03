PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Short Interest Update

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the April 30th total of 2,520,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish acquired 2,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $133.24 per share, for a total transaction of $274,607.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,774,388.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,713,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $248,172,000 after purchasing an additional 80,710 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 563.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 50,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after buying an additional 43,228 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 40,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $21,641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $156.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PPG

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PPG traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $131.51. 146,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,691,420. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $120.32 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.01.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.92%.

PPG Industries declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.