Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

DTIL stock opened at $12.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $89.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.07. Precision BioSciences has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $27.00.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($6.35). The business had revenue of $7.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 131.69% and a negative net margin of 48.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that Precision BioSciences will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tejara Capital Ltd raised its stake in Precision BioSciences by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 398,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,739,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,148,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 242,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.99% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences, Inc, an advanced gene editing company, develops in vivo gene editing therapies for gene edits, including gene elimination, insertion, and excision in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to DNA genome insertion, deletion, and repair. It also provides PBGENE-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) to eliminate covalently closed circular DNA with direct cuts and edits as well as to inactivate integrated HBV DNA with the goal of long-lasting reductions in hepatitis B surface antigen; PBGENE-PMM for the treatment of m.3243 associated primary mitochondrial myopathy (PMM) which is expected to submit an IND and/or CTA.

