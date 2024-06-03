Premier Fund Managers Ltd Acquires New Stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Axonics by 71.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,558,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,820,000 after buying an additional 1,904,955 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Axonics by 5.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,634,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,755,000 after buying an additional 90,132 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Axonics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,250,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,788,000 after buying an additional 10,872 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Axonics by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,220,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,976,000 after purchasing an additional 583,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Axonics by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 922,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,397,000 after purchasing an additional 56,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Axonics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.30.

Axonics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $66.80. 486,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,233. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.43. Axonics, Inc. has a one year low of $47.70 and a one year high of $69.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.66 and a beta of 0.90.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $91.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.79 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI.

