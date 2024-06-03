Premier Fund Managers Ltd Decreases Stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd reduced its holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMPL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,992,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,461,000 after purchasing an additional 259,144 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,892,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,535,000 after purchasing an additional 82,235 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 42.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,761,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,314,000 after purchasing an additional 820,801 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,930,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,457,000 after purchasing an additional 281,603 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 8.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,614,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,718,000 after purchasing an additional 120,311 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simply Good Foods

In other Simply Good Foods news, Director James D. White sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $152,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,920.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of SMPL stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 758,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.00. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $43.00.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 10.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SMPL. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.29.

Simply Good Foods Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

