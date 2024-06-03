Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $623,000 Position in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) by 75.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,257 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned about 0.15% of Universal Technical Institute worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 74,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1,152.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Technical Institute

In other news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 8,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $131,395.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $301,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UTI shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UTI

Universal Technical Institute Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:UTI traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.37. 1,028,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,364. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.07. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $17.09.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $184.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.01 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.97%. Analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.