Premier Fund Managers Ltd Invests $384,000 in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Coursera by 43.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,827,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,710,000 after buying an additional 7,773,508 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coursera by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,390,000 after buying an additional 570,177 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coursera by 8.6% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,693,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,039,000 after buying an additional 291,815 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coursera in the fourth quarter worth $52,804,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Coursera by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,216,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,927,000 after purchasing an additional 328,030 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CRO Leah F. Belsky sold 10,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $144,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 903,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,061,457.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Leah F. Belsky sold 10,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $144,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 903,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,061,457.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 16,273 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $152,966.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 249,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,886.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 401,952 shares of company stock valued at $5,009,455. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COUR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Coursera from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Coursera from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Coursera from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Coursera from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.85.

Coursera stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,555,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,607. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.46. Coursera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $21.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.65.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $169.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.43 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 16.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

