Premier Fund Managers Ltd Takes $563,000 Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 37,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPWK. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 2,216.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,893,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725,442 shares during the last quarter. Mak Capital One LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,528,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Upwork during the 4th quarter worth $19,082,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Upwork during the 3rd quarter worth $11,576,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Upwork during the 4th quarter worth $11,486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Upwork

In other Upwork news, VP Dave Bottoms sold 2,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $27,905.67. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,283.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Upwork news, VP Dave Bottoms sold 2,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $27,905.67. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,283.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $825,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,616 shares in the company, valued at $384,542.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,548 shares of company stock valued at $2,402,459 over the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Upwork Price Performance

NASDAQ UPWK traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $10.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,935,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,823. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.20. Upwork Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $16.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $190.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.71 million. Upwork had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 13.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Upwork from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research raised shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Upwork from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

About Upwork

(Free Report)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

Featured Articles

