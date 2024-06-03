Premier Fund Managers Ltd Takes Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSA Safety presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.50.

MSA Safety Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSA traded down $3.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $176.40. The company had a trading volume of 186,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,574. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 0.99. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.01 and a 12 month high of $196.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. MSA Safety had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The firm had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

MSA Safety Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is 30.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total value of $56,577.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,363. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other MSA Safety news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total transaction of $56,577.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,363. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $2,038,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,524,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,404 shares of company stock valued at $2,856,157. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

About MSA Safety

(Free Report)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.