Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 287,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,826 shares during the quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Barings BDC by 49.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,530,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,632,000 after acquiring an additional 76,390 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:BBDC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.16. The company had a trading volume of 725,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,370. Barings BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $10.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.18.

Barings BDC Announces Dividend

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Barings BDC had a net margin of 45.35% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $69.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.24%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 84.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Barings BDC from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Insider Transactions at Barings BDC

In other Barings BDC news, insider Michael Freno acquired 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $267,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 71,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,240.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

