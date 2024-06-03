Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.73 Million Stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,455 shares during the period. Agree Realty accounts for about 1.3% of Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 267.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Shares of Agree Realty stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $60.98. The stock had a trading volume of 352,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,310. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $52.69 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.88.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 176.47%.

In other Agree Realty news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.99 per share, for a total transaction of $58,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,893.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADC shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Agree Realty from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.25.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

