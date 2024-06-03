Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.10 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.5% of Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,941,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,127,754,000 after buying an additional 201,441 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,417,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,166,546,000 after purchasing an additional 606,382 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,421,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,151,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603,090 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $6,016,878,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,089,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,798,612,000 after purchasing an additional 871,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE JPM traded down $1.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $201.12. 3,924,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,218,107. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.19 and a 1-year high of $205.88. The company has a market cap of $577.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,656,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,656,006.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,399 shares of company stock valued at $46,713,667 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

