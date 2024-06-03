Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Has $731,000 Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 63.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,794 shares during the quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 59,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 64,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period.

Shares of SRLN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.80. 5,056,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,718,655. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $41.02 and a 1-year high of $42.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.92 and a 200-day moving average of $41.88.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

