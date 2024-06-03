Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.30. 898,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,540. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.72 and a fifty-two week high of $62.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

