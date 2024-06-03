Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.64 Million in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,909 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,208,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its stake in Matador Resources by 231.9% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 169,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after buying an additional 118,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTDR traded down $3.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.56. 1,269,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,618. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.52. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $45.71 and a 52-week high of $71.08.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $787.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.99 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 10.96%.

Several analysts recently commented on MTDR shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Matador Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

