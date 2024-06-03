Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $2.18 Million in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 82,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Shares of GLPI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.96. 448,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,518. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $50.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 6.47 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.67.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.44 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 50.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on GLPI. Mizuho cut their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.75 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.31.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

