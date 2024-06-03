Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Realty Income accounts for about 1.9% of Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 423.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on O. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.35.

Get Our Latest Report on Realty Income

Realty Income Stock Performance

O traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $53.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,869,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,566,685. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $64.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.24.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jun 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 285.19%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.