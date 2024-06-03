Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 38,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 156.8% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEM. National Bank Financial cut Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Newmont from $46.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.36.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of Newmont stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,473,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,569,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.72. The firm has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.52. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $45.92.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 20.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.45%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

