Proton Trading Up 16.5% This Week (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Proton has a total market cap of $36.61 million and $6.32 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Proton has traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Proton

Proton’s launch date was March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 29,085,684,775 coins and its circulating supply is 25,790,452,810 coins. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/xprnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official website is xprnetwork.org. Proton’s official Twitter account is @xprnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Proton’s official message board is xprnetwork.org/news.

Proton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

