Prudent Man Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in ASML by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,036.00.

ASML Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ASML traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $961.66. The stock had a trading volume of 546,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $379.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $936.52 and its 200 day moving average is $861.53. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $563.99 and a 52-week high of $1,056.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.53%.

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.