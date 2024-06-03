Prudent Man Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 7,319 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,889,000 after acquiring an additional 113,440 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth $387,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NVO traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $135.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,660,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,583,334. The firm has a market cap of $608.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $75.56 and a 12 month high of $138.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.56 and a 200 day moving average of $117.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

