Prudent Man Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,473 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 2.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,864,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $758,364,000 after acquiring an additional 122,135 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 1.7% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,362,893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $305,569,000 after acquiring an additional 38,625 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 213.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,420,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,507,000 after acquiring an additional 966,450 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 64.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,060,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,160,000 after acquiring an additional 414,407 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 3.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 897,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,056,000 after acquiring an additional 31,675 shares during the period.

SAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on SAP in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on SAP from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.40.

SAP stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $183.98. 516,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,461. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.60. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $126.75 and a 12 month high of $199.29.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). SAP had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $2.3852 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. SAP’s payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

