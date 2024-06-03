Prudent Man Advisors LLC Has $250,000 Position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 5,350.0% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 18.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1,149.2% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

Shares of GSHD stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.48. 190,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,889. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.47 and a fifty-two week high of $92.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.92. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 202.00%. The company had revenue of $64.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.24 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on GSHD. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Goosehead Insurance news, COO Mark Miller purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.06 per share, with a total value of $580,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

