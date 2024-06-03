Prudent Man Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LW. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on LW. BNP Paribas started coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.40.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of LW stock traded down $1.14 on Monday, reaching $87.15. 591,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,190,068. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.75. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.41 and a twelve month high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 50.74%. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

