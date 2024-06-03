Prudent Man Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACA. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Arcosa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Arcosa by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Arcosa by 103,450.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Insider Transactions at Arcosa

In other news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $973,858.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,643,530.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACA. DA Davidson raised their price target on Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACA

Arcosa Price Performance

Shares of ACA traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,731. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.77. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.98 and a 1-year high of $89.44.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.06 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.85%.

About Arcosa

(Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.