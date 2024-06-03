Prudent Man Advisors LLC Sells 3,037 Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,037 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RWT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 45.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 383.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 101,774 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 30.7% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,015,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE RWT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,775. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.57. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $8.30. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.29 and a beta of 1.56.

Redwood Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 914.29%.

RWT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.75 to $7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.66.

Redwood Trust Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

