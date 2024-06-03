Prudent Man Advisors LLC Sells 330 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in ITT by 3,528.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

ITT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. DA Davidson increased their price target on ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on ITT from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ITT from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.38.

ITT stock traded down $4.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $128.31. 186,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,255. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.22. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $80.61 and a one year high of $140.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. ITT had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $910.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 24.90%.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

