Prudent Man Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 393,200.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 19,660 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,350,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,580,000 after acquiring an additional 370,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 24,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Down 4.9 %

PTEN traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.40. 4,138,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,419,229. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $16.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 2.18.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $1,732,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,007,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,191,187.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

