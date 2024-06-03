Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Prudential Price Performance

Shares of Prudential stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.63. The company had a trading volume of 787,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.50. Prudential has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $29.25.

Institutional Trading of Prudential

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUK. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Prudential by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Prudential by 369.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Prudential by 198.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

