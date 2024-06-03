Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 16.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 8.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 123,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,638,000 after buying an additional 9,223 shares in the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $849,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,917,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 615.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 19,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after buying an additional 17,036 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage Stock Performance

NYSE:PSA traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $274.39. 471,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,163. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.25. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $233.18 and a 52 week high of $312.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.63.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 108.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.75.

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

In related news, Director Kristy Pipes purchased 2,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,485.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

