Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Trading Up 15.2%

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) was up 15.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.40 and last traded at $13.30. Approximately 372,105 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 197,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.55.

Pulse Biosciences Trading Up 19.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.02. The company has a market capitalization of $759.28 million, a PE ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 1.75.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pulse Biosciences

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulse Biosciences

In other Pulse Biosciences news, CEO Burke Thomas Barrett acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.56 per share, with a total value of $85,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLSE. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 63.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 32.1% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 41,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,039 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

