Pura Vida Investments LLC Buys Shares of 41,000 Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000. Chewy comprises approximately 0.3% of Pura Vida Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Chewy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $573,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,767,000 after purchasing an additional 39,301 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 29.9% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 356.6% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 164,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after buying an additional 128,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chewy

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 6,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $104,485.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,760.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 6,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $104,485.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,991 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,760.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 8,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $124,628.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 243,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,732.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,862 shares of company stock worth $1,047,242. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHWY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Chewy from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chewy from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Chewy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Chewy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chewy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.21.

Chewy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHWY traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.09. 6,347,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,303,232. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $40.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.83, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.91.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 0.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

