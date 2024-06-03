Pura Vida Investments LLC Has $3.43 Million Stock Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Pura Vida Investments LLC lowered its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 63.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406,114 shares during the period. Elanco Animal Health makes up 1.0% of Pura Vida Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Pura Vida Investments LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $3,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter valued at $95,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Innovis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director R David Hoover bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.14 per share, with a total value of $322,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director William F. Doyle bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.98 per share, for a total transaction of $254,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 76,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,083.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R David Hoover acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.14 per share, with a total value of $322,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ELAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.29.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Up 0.6 %

Elanco Animal Health stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.79. 1,299,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,512,262. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.71, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.34 and its 200 day moving average is $14.95. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $17.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Articles

