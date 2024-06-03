Pura Vida Investments LLC Sells 119,547 Shares of AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL)

Pura Vida Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Free Report) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 361,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,547 shares during the period. AVITA Medical makes up 1.5% of Pura Vida Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Pura Vida Investments LLC’s holdings in AVITA Medical were worth $4,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 71,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 10,147 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in AVITA Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of AVITA Medical by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVITA Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AVITA Medical by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,360,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,880,000 after purchasing an additional 11,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.66% of the company’s stock.

RCEL stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.17. The company had a trading volume of 140,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 7.25. The firm has a market cap of $236.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.42. AVITA Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $21.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.29.

AVITA Medical ( NASDAQ:RCEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.47). AVITA Medical had a negative return on equity of 84.07% and a negative net margin of 88.41%. The company had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AVITA Medical, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RCEL has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of AVITA Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of AVITA Medical from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of AVITA Medical in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

AVITA Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is the RECELL System, a cell harvesting device used for the treatment of thermal burn wounds, full-thickness skin defects, and repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions.

