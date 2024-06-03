Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $57.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Pure Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Pure Storage in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.15.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PSTG

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $60.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 215.32, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.15. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $27.98 and a 12 month high of $68.75.

In other news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 147,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $7,863,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,349,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pure Storage news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 147,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $7,863,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,349,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 36,860 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $1,981,593.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,150.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 286,581 shares of company stock valued at $15,266,704. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pure Storage

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 295.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pure Storage

(Get Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.