Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Given New $80.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by TD Cowen from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PSTG. Raymond James lowered Pure Storage from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.15.

NYSE PSTG opened at $60.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.76. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $27.98 and a 1 year high of $68.75.

In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 15,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $807,100.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 507,824 shares in the company, valued at $26,813,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 147,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $7,863,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,349,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 15,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $807,100.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 507,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,813,107.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 286,581 shares of company stock worth $15,266,704. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 54,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Pure Storage by 295.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

