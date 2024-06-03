QUASA Price Reaches $0.0017 on Exchanges (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 3rd. QUASA has a market cap of $194,695.53 and $1,528.34 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, QUASA has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00009880 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00011845 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001300 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69,041.81 or 1.00062172 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00012186 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.77 or 0.00109808 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004086 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00152135 USD and is down -12.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,168.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

