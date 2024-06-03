Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,335 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Biogen worth $24,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Biogen during the third quarter worth about $178,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Biogen by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,853,000. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIIB traded up $4.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $229.80. 1,220,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,493. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.44 and a fifty-two week high of $319.76. The company has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.28.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BIIB. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, April 1st. Bank Of America (Bofa) decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $214.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on Biogen from $355.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, April 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.50.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

