Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $22.01 Million Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 148,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,880 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $22,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 1.1 %

MPC stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $174.75. 2,513,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,720,222. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $106.95 and a one year high of $221.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $61.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.32.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.09 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on MPC. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $204.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $221.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.23.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

