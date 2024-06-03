Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $32.89 Million Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 72.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,526 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of M&T Bank worth $32,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MTB. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 15.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,840,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,138,000 after purchasing an additional 650,796 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,595,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,675,000 after acquiring an additional 41,790 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in M&T Bank by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,730,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $232,322,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in M&T Bank by 3.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,671,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,404,000 after purchasing an additional 59,690 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of MTB stock traded down $3.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $148.30. The stock had a trading volume of 775,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,426. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $156.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.78.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.11). M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $1.35 dividend. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 3,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total value of $568,799.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 3,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total transaction of $568,799.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $6,709,317.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,481,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,359 shares of company stock worth $19,475,472. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.48.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

