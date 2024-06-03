Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $23,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,868,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,730,184,000 after acquiring an additional 196,316 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,131,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,731,016,000 after buying an additional 374,667 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,494,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,516,222,000 after buying an additional 88,977 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $1,313,238,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,750,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,096,231,000 after acquiring an additional 232,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.41, for a total transaction of $236,175.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,226,681.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.41, for a total transaction of $236,175.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,226,681.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total value of $68,103.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,628.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,479 shares of company stock valued at $14,934,991. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.67.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $403.86. 913,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,396. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $387.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $367.42. The company has a market cap of $143.25 billion, a PE ratio of 72.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.85 and a twelve month high of $412.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

