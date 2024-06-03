Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 990 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $19,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VLO. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 247,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,205,000 after buying an additional 109,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Argus lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.87.

VLO traded down $3.20 on Monday, hitting $153.94. 2,858,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,162,895. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.42 and its 200-day moving average is $146.48. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $105.75 and a 12 month high of $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $50.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.47.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.20%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

